[Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash follow, obviously.]

Savitar finally shed his suit on The Flash and he is Future Flash. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) figured out that it was his future self that is fated to kill Iris (Candice Patton) in the very near future.

The reveal is the only one that truly makes sense. Going into Tuesday night's episode, fans knew that Savitar would have to be someone who Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) would trust in order to bow down to him once she learned his identity. When Savitar revealed himself to her at the end of last week's episode, Caitlin -- now Killer Frost -- was immediately resigned to follow Savitar's wishes. There's no one that Caitlin, even as her evil doppelganger, would follow so faithfully besides Barry Allen.

Knowing who Savitar is will only be the beginning for Barry and his team. They still need to know how to stop the "Speedster God" before he takes away the love of Barry's life and effectively dismantles Team Flash with grief. The key will be trying to figure out what happens to Barry in the future to turn himself into such a dark villain.

The Flash Shows the Good and the Bad of Time Travel

The good news is that the team is on track to create the prison that will trap Savitar in the speed force. The team spent most of the episode tracking down Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek), the scientist who helps Barry create the trap he needs. She is officially part of Team Flash and can help them, but the team will have to figure out how to get ahead of Future Barry in order to take him down before he kills Iris.

Will they be able to kill someone who looks and thinks so much like their leader? That's what we'll have to wait to find out.

The Flash continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

