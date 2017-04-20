Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The CW has finally announced season finale dates for all your favorite shows, so grab a pencil and jot the following dates down on what I can only assume is a superhero-themed calendar so you don't miss a second of the drama.

Kicking off the network's epic finale slate is freshman series Riverdale; the murder of Jason Blossom will finally be solved when the season comes to a close Thursday, May 11 at 9/8c. The following week the Winchesters of Supernatural will sign off after their twelfth (yes, really) season of saving people and hunting things on Thursday, May 18.

The CW renews all its superhero shows - but what's still missing?

The week of May 22 will then be jam-packed with superhero goodbyes: Supergirl and Jane the Virgin will both air their finales Monday, May 22, The Flash's third season is set to end Tuesday, May 23, while Arrow and The 100 sign off Wednesday, May 24.

In June, Reign will officially say goodbye to Queen Mary on Friday, June 16, while yet-to-be-renewed series The Originals and iZombie will sign off Friday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 27, respectively.

An easy-to-read schedule is below:

Thursday, May 11

9/8c: Riverdale

Thursday, May 18

8/7c: Supernatural

Monday, May 22

8/7c: Supergirl

9/8c: Jane the Virgin

Tuesday, May 23

8/7c: The Flash

Every CW show, ranked

Wednesday, May 24

8/7c: Arrow

9/8c: The 100

Friday, June 16

9/8c: Reign (series finale)

Friday, June 23

8/7c: The Originals

Tuesday, June 27

9/8c: iZombie

The Vampire Diaries aired its series finale in March, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's acclaimed second season ended in February and DC's Legends of Tomorrow signed off earlier this month.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)