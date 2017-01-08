Now Playing On the Set of Arrow: Take a tour of Oliver's lair and more!

The CW has renewed seven series for next season, the network announced Sunday ahead of its Television Critics Association winter TV previews.

All four of its superhero anchors -- Arrow (Season 6), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 3), The Flash (Season 3) and Supergirl (Season 3) -- will return for the 2017-18 season, as will the critically adored Jane the Virgin (Season 4) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 3). And of course, Supernatural, the series that will never die, will be back for Season 13.



"Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas," Mark Pedowitz, The CW's president, said in a statement. "Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long."

Stephen Amell, Arrow



During his executive session Sunday morning, Pedowitz reiterated that he's happy to keep Supernatural around for as long as possible. "As long as it's performing and the boys want to do it and I'm sitting in this chair, this show has a long life," he said.



Still undecided are the fates of the network's freshmen series, No Tomorrow, Frequency and the upcoming Riverdale, and its midseason shows -- none of which have debuted yet -- The Originals, The 100 and iZombie.

As previously announced, The Vampire Diaries and Reign are ending this year.

