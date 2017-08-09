Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

The Coen Brothers + Netflix + Western anthology series = We're sooooo excited.

The streaming giant has secured the rights to the TV debut of the critically beloved filmmaking duo. To be titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, it will premiere in 2018, Netflix announced Wednesday.

"The Western anthology will feature six episodes about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen," according to Netflix's description. "Each chapter will feature a distinct story about the American West. The project will star Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) as Buster, and many others. " (One of those others? James Franco, reportedly).

"The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents," Netflix Original Content VP Cindy Holland said in a statement.

"We are streaming motherf---ers!" added Joel and Ethan Coen.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is the first TV series from the Coen Brothers, though FX's Fargo is based on their 1996 movie of the same name. They have worked in the Western genre twice before, in the Best Picture Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men and True Grit.

Jeff Bridges, True Grit

Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the anthology, as well as serve as executive producers. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle from Annapurna Television will also serve as executive producers, along with longtime Coen Brothers collaborator Robert Graf.