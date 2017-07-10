James Franco has reportedly lined up his next project. The actor is nearing a deal to star in the Coen Brothers' anticipated TV series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

According to The Tracking Board, Franco, Stephen Root and Ralph Ineson will star in an episode of the anthology called "Near Algodones," which will tell the story of "a high-plains drifter whose own fecklessness dogs his attempts at bank robbery and cattle driving."

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-episode series, with each episode focusing on different actors and characters. The rest of the cast allegedly includes Tim Blake Nelson, Zoe Kazan and Tyne Daly.

Franco can next be seen in The Deuce, an HBO drama about the rise of the porn industry in the '70s in which the actor plays twin brothers. His other recent TV credits include a recurring role in Rashida Jones' TBS comedy Angie Tribeca, the Stephen King Hulu drama 11.22.63 and his short-lived web series Making a Scene with James Franco.