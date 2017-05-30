The Brady Bunch cast reunited on the Today show where the stars paid tribute to the late Brady matriarch Florence Henderson.

Henderson, who played Carol Brady on the wholesome family sitcom, passed away six months ago from heart failure at the age of 82. Four of her onscreen children, Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) paid tribute to the star on the morning talk show on Tuesday.

"She was great humanity," Knight said. "Everyone she met felt better about themselves, and about the world around them, after having spent a moment with Florence."

Henderson was a "mentor" and a "friend," said Williams. "Mostly, she loved to make people laugh. You probably know that if you've been in her space. She would do anything - she would fall down, she would say off-color jokes. She made people smile."

Lookinland said that, like on any production, the set of The Brady Bunch could get a little tense, but that Henderson was always there to help alleviate some of that stress. "She could light up the room and lighten the mood, and she just did it naturally. And we all benefited from that," the actor recalled.

The Brady Bunch ran on ABC from 1969 to 1974 and catapulted its entire cast to stardom. Even forty years later, the stars say they're still recognized for their work on the classic series. "I had to reach peace with it in my 20s, because I tried to get away from it, thinking it would die," Knight said. "Then I had an epiphany that it was always going to be in the room before me. It was always going to be in the room after me."

Added Olsen, "You spend a little while trying to run away from it, but you can't."