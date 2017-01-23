

Tom Keen may not be the man we all think he is.

NBC has released the first trailer for its upcoming Blacklist spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption, in which Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) joins a team of highly trained black ops professionals led by his mother, Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen). And if the clip is any indication, these two have a highly suspicious -- and a little bit creepy -- relationship.

In the trailer, we also get the first glimpse of Terry O'Quinn as Tom's father Howard and Edi Gathegi as Matias Solomon, another member of the team.

What's still unclear is what pulls Tom away from his wife Liz (Megan Boone) and infant daughter Agnes and into the new organization.

Here's what we can expect from The Blacklist: Redemption

"Whatever you think you know about Tom Keen, forget it," Red Reddington (James Spader) warns ominously in the first look at the new series. "The man is an extremely talented covert operative."

The Blacklist: Redemption premieres Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on NBC.