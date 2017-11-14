Grab a bag of rice, gift wrap that toaster and put on your drinking shoes, because there's a wedding coming to the fall finale of The Blacklist. And as a pre-wedding gift to you, we have exclusive photos of said wedding.

As you can tell by the photos below, the nuptials are actually from a flashback wedding, in which we go back to see how Liz (Megan Boone) and Tom (Ryan Eggold) tied the knot. But The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp promises we'll head into the way back machine for more than just for the wedding.

"Our fall finale is a super big and emotional episode — and Tom and Liz's original wedding isn't the only piece of the past we're going to revisit," Bokenkamp tells us. "We're also going to glimpse a few other moments that took place before the series began. I'm very excited — this is an episode that's gonna have a real impact on the stories we tell going forward"

When you have a bag of bones that's central to the season's mystery, it's only reasonable to assume that big pieces of the past will play a part in the reveal of that secret, so we're guessing that's where these flashbacks fit in. Best to take notes during this episode!

Megan Boone, Ryan Eggold; The Blacklist Photo: Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist's fall finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8/7c on NBC.