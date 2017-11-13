Now Playing The Blacklist's Harry Lennix Does a Dramatic Reading of Fan Tweets

A special episode deserves a special guest, and The Blacklist has lined up a good one for its milestone hundredth: Broadway icon and television guest star extraordinaire Nathan Lane.

Lane will play the episode's titular blacklister Abraham Stern. "Loyal to no one, Abraham Stern proves that Raymond Reddington (James Spader) isn't the only dangerous man in a three-piece suit," says NBC's character description. "Using his leverage over the finances of others, he manipulates the desperate into committing illegal and immoral acts in pursuit of his ultimate goal, the claiming of a fortune that is his birthright."

Sounds like a worthy adversary for Red and an entertaining screen partner for Spader. You know they're going to have some fun together.

Lane is a six-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Guest Actor, including three nominations for his role as Pepper Saltzman on Modern Family. Other memorable TV appearances include 30 Rock, The Good Wife and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

The Blacklist's hundredth episode is currently filming in New York and is scheduled to air in January.

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.