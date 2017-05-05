Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Chuck Lorre took yet another shot at President Donald Trump during Thursday night's episode of The Big Bang Theory. But this time around, the prolific producer hit POTUS where it hurts him most -- his ratings.

Lorre, whose trademark vanity cards often pop up at the end of an episode to share what's on his mind, reminded CBS viewers that back in 2006, Two and a Half Men trounced Trump's The Apprentice in both the adults 18-49 demo and total viewers.

"Defeat terrorism and crazy dictators? He couldn't even defeat Two and a Half Men," the card read.

This is not the first time Lorre has used Big Bang to go after Trump in 2017, with a February card borrowing the style of the fables in Kahlil Gibran's classic book The Prophet to make a statement on POTUS' treatment of women. Previously, during the week of the 2016 presidential election, Lorre told Trump "%#&@ you," and in January, he used a card to ask Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to hack Trump and the other "corrupt bastards ruining our world."

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

