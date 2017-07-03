When The Bachelorette returns next week, Rachel's remaining six guys will get whittled down to four. Four is a significant number in Bachelor Nation, because it means hometown dates, where Rachel will meet her four prospective husbands' families, and next season's lead is usually selected from the final four. So there's a lot riding on this.

Last week, we asked you to vote for who you think will make it to the final four. And there are no surprises here: Peter and Bryan led the way, followed by Dean, then Eric. Almost no one thinks Matt is going to the final four -- he only got one percent of the vote -- and literally no one thinks Adam is going to final four, as he got zero votes. He and his creepy puppet are going home next week.

It's currently a two-man race between Peter and Bryan. One of them is engaged to Rachel, and one of them is going to be the next Bachelor, barring some Nick Viall-style last minute casting twist. But that seems unlikely.

Here are the results.

