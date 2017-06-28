This week on The Bachelorette, Rachel narrowed down her field of suitors to six. After next week, only four will remain.

Making it to the final four is highly significant for a couple of reasons. One, is that it means that contender gets a coveted hometown date, where he'll get to introduce Rachel to his family and show her how he lives. The other is that the next Bachelor is typically chosen from the final four. Nick Viall was an exception when he was chosen at the last minute over JoJo's fourth-place finisher Luke Pell last year, but this season is looking like it's going to have a more charismatic final four than last season, so we can expect the next Bachelor to be among the dudes getting hometown dates.

And it's looking like it'll either be Peter or Bryan. One of them is Rachel's fiancé and one of them is going to be the Bachelor. Which is which is too early to call, but it's very clear that both of them are getting hometown dates.

The three and four seeds are pretty clear, too. We're betting it'll either be Dean and Eric. Adam and Matt haven't gotten 1-on-1 dates yet and have barely even gotten any camera time, so the show is sending a pretty clear message not be too invested in them. It's pretty surprising that Adam and Matt sneaked this far, but I guess that just shows that it's a two-man race and all the peripheral characters we cared about (WHABOOM, Lee, Kenny) weren't people Rachel really cared about.

But anyway, this is America, and it's your right to cast your vote for whomever you choose. Results will be revealed Monday.

