Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Even if the Golden State Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, The Bachelorettewill take the night off on Monday, June 12 to accommodate the potential Game 5.

If Kevin Durant and the Warriors finish off LeBron James and the Cavs in Game 4 Friday night, ABC will air a re-run of The Bachelorette instead of a new episode at 8/7c, followed by a re-run of Still Star-Crossed at 10/9c. If not, it will air Game 5. Game 3 is tonight.

The Warriors are up 2-0 after blowing out the Cavaliers twice in a row. But don't count the Cavs out yet -- the Warriors blew them out in Games 1 and 2 last year before the Cavs pulled it together, winning Games 3, 5, 6 and 7 to become the first NBA team to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

In related news, The Bachelorette had a guy who declared himself the LeBron James of The Bachelorette, but he got eliminated.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.