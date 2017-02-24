The Bachelor's schedule is getting a little shaken up the next two weeks, with the upcoming ninth episode split in two.

Monday, Feb. 27th's new episode will be an hour long instead of the usual two hours in order to accommodate the two-hour premiere of the LGBT civil rights limited series When We Rise. Rumor has it that this episode will be taken up mostly by Nick Viall's conversation with Bachelorette ex Andi Dorfman before moving to Finland for his fantasy suite dates with his three remaining contestants. (When We Rise will itself be bumped from Tuesday for President Trump's Congressional address.)

March 6th's episode will be the conclusion of the fantasy suite dates. The hour will be immediately followed by the Men Tell All reunion special from 9 to 11pm ET. There will not be an episode of Quantico that night.

Nick Viall, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's season finale will happen as planned, with the final episode airing at 8pm on March 13th followed by the live After the Final Rose special. So be prepared for six hours of The Bachelor in the last two weeks.

