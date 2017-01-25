Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Donald Trump, America's president, is making tons of changes to national policy in just his first few days at work, but the livelihoods of billions isn't all he's changing. He's changing television schedules!

Well, indirectly. ABC announced that its anticipated miniseries When We Rise, a four-part series examining the struggles and triumphs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights advocates, will not air as previously scheduled due to Donald Trump announcing plans to address Congress.

When We Rise was scheduled to air over four consecutive nights starting Monday, Feb. 27, but will now air its first part on Feb. 27, take a night off for Trumps presser on Tuesday, and then continue on Wednesday Mar. 1, Thursday, Mar. 2, and Friday, Mar. 3. ABC previously said the miniseries would air on consecutive nights for maximum impact.

Dustin Lance Kirk: When We Rise will irk the alt-right -- but it shouldn't

On Tuesday, ABC will air ABC Special News Report: President Donald Trump's Address to Congress at 9/8c.

An eight-hour miniseries, When We Rise stars Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Michael K. Williams and more. It chronicles changes in the Civil Rights movement of the 1970s and follows real stories and the leaders who advocated for LGBTQ rights.

Dustin Lance Black, the creator of When We Rise, told members of the press at the Television Critics Association winter previews that the miniseries might even be enjoyed by hard-right Republicans and Trump. "There are a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump who will love this show," he said. "I didn't write this for half the country. If Donald Trump actually watches the show, he might like the show."

When We Rise premieres Feb. 27 at 9/8c on ABC.