Erica Rose is officially off the market.

The Bachelor alum married Charles Sanders in a ceremony which took place in Houston, E! News reports. The couple announced their engagement back in September.

Rose vied for Prince Lorenzo Borghese's heart in Season 9 of The Bachelor, which took place in Rome, Italy. She made it to the top nine before being eliminated in Week 3. Borghese attended the wedding alongside other Bachelor vets from Rose's season, including Tara Durr, Renee Simlak and Jeannette Pawula.

Additional members of Bachelor Nation were present for the nuptials, including Season 17's Ashlee Frazier Williams, Season 14's Vienna Girardi, and The Bachelorette's John Presser (who is married to Durr) and Cory Shivar.

Rose went on to appear in Seasons 2 and 3 of the Bachelor spin-off, Bachelor Pad, in 2011 and 2012, respectively. She also starred in the VH1 reality series You're Cut Off! about a group of spoiled young women who were cut off financially from their families and sent to a rehabilitation program in order to be taken back.