The Bachelor Winter Games is set to be the next entry in the Bachelor franchise, and it's going to air as an alternative to the Olympics in February — yes, we'll have two Bachelor editions going at the same time — so if you don't want to watch athletes play sports, you can watch former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette play sports!

Not much is publicly known about Winter Games at this point, but I have a strong suspicion that's because producers are still figuring out what the show will be. In my imagination, creator Mike Fleiss pitched a bunch of other Bachelor spin-offs to ABC executives and they didn't like any of them, and then he improvised to try to save the meeting and said, "How about Bachelor Winter Games? It'll be, like, Ashley I. and the twins and Amanda Stanton in a bobsled," and ABC was like, "Sounds great. Here's $5 million." And then he had to put something together in time for the Olympics.

(The reality is much more pedestrian; "Winter Games sprung from us asking what a winter version of Bachelor in Paradise would look like," ABC's head of unscripted programming Robert Mills told The Hollywood Reporter.)

Fleiss' notoriously trollish Twitter account has been the main source of information about what to expect from The Bachelor Winter Games, so it's hard to say that we know anything for sure. But it sounds like it's going to literally be a Bachelor version of the Olympics, where teams from different countries with Bachelor editions compete in physical challenges... and also hook up with each other (which is exactly like the Olympics). Here's everything we know so far, from Fleiss and other sources.

Peter Kraus MIGHT be there. The man who should have been the Bachelor but lost it because he was being too wishy-washy is still being wishy-washy. Mike Fleiss announced that Rachel's runner-up would be part of the show more than a month ago, but Peter told the Morning Breath podcast last week that he's not confirmed. Get it together, dude! This is an easy gig! If you keep being so noncommittal, eventually they're going to stop asking you to do anything, and then you'll really be sorry!

Luke Pell will be there. Fleiss announced that JoJo's fourth-place finisher will be competing. This is an interesting casting. Like Peter, Luke was supposed to be the Bachelor at one point. Unlike Peter, he had the gig taken away from him. The night before he was going to fly to LA, he got replaced by Nick Viall, who built up goodwill on Bachelor in Paradise and wasn't telling a bunch of girls he was going to pick them, which Luke was boneheadedly doing. No hard feelings between Luke and the franchise, I guess. I've reached out to Luke's representative to confirm, since Fleiss' announcement cannot be taken as confirmation.

Amanda Stanton won't be. Bachelor in Paradise favorite Amanda Stanton told The Hollywood Reporter that she's done with the franchise. But she said that while BiP was filming over the summer. I'm not convinced that she'll stick to that pronouncement.

It'll take place in Vermont. Fleiss announced on Twitter that the games will go down in Bernie Sanders' backyard. Well, not literally in Bernie's backyard, but at a ski resort somewhere in the great state of Vermont.

Production starts next month. Peter said that they'll start shooting in December. With or without him.

It'll be an international affair. Fleiss tweeted that at least 12 different nations will be represented at the Winter Games, while Mills told The Hollywood Reporter that there will be contestants from international editions of the show, including Bachelor Japan, Bachelor Australia, Bachelor Canada and Bachelor U.K. It is the Bachelor version of the Olympics, after all, so international competition makes sense.

There will be competition, but it's really about love. "At the end of the day, it's going to be about finding love again," Mills told THR. "It will have some of the [pre-Bachelor in Paradise spin-off] Bachelor Pad DNA, in that there is going to be a competition element." But Mills is hoping that love crosses all boundaries and some international couples come out of the show. That Olympic village is going to be lit.

Bachelor Winter Games airs in February.