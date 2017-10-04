He may have lost out on being The Bachelor, but Peter Kraus hasn't given up on his hopes of love.

The Bachelorette favorite will be suiting up -- that is snow suiting it up -- for The Bachelor Winter Games. Executive producer Mike Fleiss confirmed the news via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 5, 2017

For those out of the loop, The Bachelor Winter Games is an Olympics-themed spin-off of the dating franchise that will take contestants from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and force them to compete in winter physical challenges while also giving them the chance to find love. That's right, you'll get all your normal tears, wine and drama but now with sports!

Peter was runner-up during the last season of The Bachelorette and a popular hopeful to be the next suitor on the flagship show after he broke up with Rachel Lindsay at the end of her season. However, he opted out of handing out roses because he "wasn't ready" after his emotionally tolling stint with Rachel. Instead, The Bachelor honor will go to Arie Luyendyk Jr. Yeah, we still don't get it either.

The good news is that Peter seems to be ready to put his heart back in the ring! Or in this case, five of them because it's the Olympics. Good thought, Peter. Remind Bachelor Nation you are still out there, still smoking hot and now ready to find the girl of your dreams. Keep those Bachelor dreams alive and keep us warm during these cold games.