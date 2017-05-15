Another The Bachelor couple has called it quits before making it down the aisle.

Last year's winner Ben Higgins and his fiancee Lauren Bushnell confirmed to People on Monday that they have officially ended their relationship.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," the couple said in a joint statement. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

Higgins and Bushnell got off to a rough start almost immediately after it was revealed that Higgins said, "I love you" to both Bushnell and her fellow Bachelor finalist JoJo Fletcher.

"It hurts," Bushnell told People at the time. "It's like, why did I have to go through that hurt? It's already a few months of confusion and tears and then to have to deal with it again. It's hard."

Despite the rocky start, Higgins and Bushnell signed on to a second reality series on ABC's sister network Freeform. They lasted through one season of Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? and admitted they were going to a couple's counselor at their church to try and make their relationship work.

Unfortunately, they couldn't pull it together and now join the long legacy of The Bachelor couples who couldn't make it for the long haul. Hey, at least both of them are available to give it another go on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, right?