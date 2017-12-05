Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews is taking legal action against WME and agent Adam Venit in the wake of his allegations that Venit sexually assaulted him back in 2016.

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal opened a door for actors and actresses to come forward with allegations against powerful men in Hollywood who had used their positions to sexually harass and assault their subordinates, Terry Crews came forward with a story of his own.

Crews alleges that Adam Venit, an agent with the well-known talent agency WME, grabbed his genitals at a Hollywood party in 2016. At that point, Crews called out to Adam Sandler — the host of the party — to come get Venit away from him, but according to Crews nobody seemed surprised by Venit's behavior. Crews reported the assault to WME, but to his knowledge Venit faced no consequences beyond calling him to apologize.

Crews revealed this story in a series of tweets, after which he terminated his contract with WME. Now he's decided to sue both WME and Adam Venit for sexual assault and battery.

"It is now time to hold Venit accountable for his sexual predatory behavior and to hold WME accountable for its conduct in condoning, ratifying, and encouraging Venit's sexual predatory behavior," said Crews in a complaint filed in L.A. Superior Court yesterday. "Indeed, a message needs to be sent to those in power who abuse those over whom they can exert influence and control that abuse and sexual predatory behavior will not be tolerated."