Robert Knepper is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct.

In early November, the actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Theodore "T-Bag" Bagwell on Prison Break, was accused of sexual assault by a costume designer whom he'd worked with in 1991 on the set of the film, Gas, Food, Lodging. The accuser, named Susan Bertram, revealed that Knepper had groped her privates on the set of the film so forcibly that she began to bleed.

Knepper denied the claims with a social media post that read: "Over the past few weeks, my wife and I have discussed the pain women have experienced and the bravery they have shown in coming forward. I am shocked and devastated to be falsely accused of violence against a woman. That's just not who I am."

In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, however, four additional women have now come forward to detail their own horrifying encounters with the actor, and many of the details echo what Bertram alleged in her original account, with a timeline that reaches from the early '80s until just four years ago.

In the earliest incidents, from 1983 and 1989, a theater director named Robin Saex Garbose and an unnamed woman claim Knepper pushed each of them against the wall and began kissing them. Garbose describes the encounter as having "a certain violence and a total inappropriateness."

Emma Julia Jacobs, a makeup executive from Planet of Apes, also revealed that in 2010 Knepper pressured her to have dinner with him after sharing an elevator with her at their shared hotel before attacking her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in her room, and threatening to do more.

Writer-director Christy Oldman also alleged that in 2013, after a film screening, she went to dinner to discuss a potential collaboration with the actor, during which he forced her to touch his privates and, outside, pressed her against the wall and made similarly suggestive remarks about what he'd like to do with her.

Several of these new accusers were inspired to share their stories based upon Knepper's public denial of Bertram's claim. Jacobs said, "I just can't sit quiet while he denies the pain he's inflicted all these years to women who are being labeled liars."

In addition to appearing on Prison Break and the recent Fox revival of the series, Knepper has appeared in Heroes, Twin Peaks: The Return, Homeland, iZombie, and Carnivale.