It might be time to reach for that paper bag and take some deep breaths. Two of our favorites are returning to Teen Wolf and we are not okay.

MTV dropped a trailer for the final ten episodes of the series on Monday and, aside from teasing more of that mysterious group of hunters, the short video also revealed some extremely important information: Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) will actually be back!

Yes, it looks the two will make their grand return to Beacon Hills just in time to help Scott (Tyler Posey) in his battle against the big bad threatening his life. "You think you're doing this without me, did ya?" Stiles asks before Derek chimes in with, "Without us?" Swoon alert.

The news comes as a major relief since we weren't sure we'd be seeing either of their unbelievably good looking faces at all season. After all, O'Brien ended last season on a high note before going back to focusing on movies and Hoechlin is busy helping out Kara Danvers as Clark Kent on Supergirl.

Derek wasn't the only big return in the trailer though. Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) seems to be back to his supernatural hunting ways as his daughter Kate (Jill Wagner) returns probably for more evil. Meanwhile Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver) are walking the halls of Beacon Hills High again.

But we call all rest easy now that there's actual confirmation. Well, as easy as one can knowing there are only just ten episodes left.

Teen Wolf begins its final run Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c on MTV.

