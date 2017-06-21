Share on Google Plus

Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) isn't going to have a lot of familiar faces in Season 2 of Taken.

The series prequel to the popular Liam Neeson film franchise of the same name is saying goodbye to six series regulars as it prepares to retool itself for its second season. Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave) and James Landry Hébert (Rem) are all out for the sophomore season, according to TVLine.

Clive Standen will remain as star Bryan Mills along with Jennifer Beals as Christina Hart.

It was announced that Person of Interest executive producer Greg Plagerman is taking over for Taken's original showrunner Alex Cary earlier this month. The series scored a surprising Season 2 after a low-rated debut this winter.

Taken Season 2 will premiere mid-season on NBC.