When your show has been on the air for 13 years, you're bound to have highs and lows, and Supernatural is no exception.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) supernatural adventures have taken them all over the map, fighting lower-level baddies like ghosts and werewolves and bigger fish like leviathan and even the devil himself. They've had some seriously high highs (every single moment of Season 5 for example) and some pretty bizarre lows — if you consider a meta dimension where they assume the lives of their offscreen counterparts, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, bad that is.

After extensive viewing and more than a few heated debates, TV Guide has sorted the 12 complete seasons in order, ranked from worst to best.

It's no secret that the later seasons fall towards the bottom of the barrel where quality is concerned, but things get more complicated towards the middle of the list. Who's to say whether the Darkness storyline was better or worse than the Mark of Cain arc? Well, us actually — the Darkness won that particular battle.

The number one spot was a tough choice between Seasons 4 and 5, considering they incorporated the angel and demon storylines in a way that really built on the foundation the first few seasons created. Not to mention... Castiel (Misha Collins). Who doesn't love some early years Castiel?

Eventually Season 5 came out on top, mostly because it really doubled down on the brotherly love between Sam and Dean, despite them constantly being pulled to opposite sides of an angelic war.

Do you agree with our ranking? Or should another season have come out victorious?

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

