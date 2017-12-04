Sheriff Jodi Mills (Kim Rhodes) & Co. will potentially carry on in their own series, Wayward Sisters, and we have a sneak peek at what's in store.

New photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, show the sisters in action alongside Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they take on the evil creatures lurking about in the backdoor pilot of the Supernatural spin-off. The episode is slated to air Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c on the CW.

The spin-off centers on a group of troubled women — led by Jimmy Novak's daughter, Claire (Kathryn Love Newton) — who were orphaned by supernatural forces. With help from Rhodes and Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), they'll train to become one serious demon-fighting crew bound together by sisterhood. Unlike its parent series, which finds the Winchester brothers on the road, Wayward Sisters will be set in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Kathryn Newton and Kim Rhodes, Supernatural Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW, Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly

Supernatural Casts Danneel Ackles, Jensen's Wife, in Season 13

In addition to Rhodes, Newton and Buckmaster, the project also stars Katherine Ramdeen as Alex Jones, Mills' first adopted daughter; Clark Backo as in Patience Turner, the teenage granddaughter of Missouri Moseley; and Yadira Guevara-Prip as Kaia Nieves, a newcomer who can travel between worlds in her dreams.

See the rest of the Wayward Sisters photos on EW..

Supernatural's midseason finale airs Thursday, Dec 7 at 8/7c on the CW.

