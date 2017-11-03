Supernatural is great at tugging at your heartstrings (RIP Bobby) but as we've seen with episodes like "Mystery Spot" and "The French Mistake," it can also make you laugh until your sides hurt. Season 13 will see the show continue to venture into weirdly funny territory with an animated Scooby-Doo crossover episode that is expected to air in 2018.

In celebration of the upcoming episode, we've compiled the show's funniest moments that will surely brighten your day. (Go on, we dare you not to laugh while watching the video.)

The new season finds Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) joining forces with Jack (Alexander Calvert) — who is learning how to use his powers — as Team Free Will. He's going to need to figure that out quickly if he intends to survive given who his father Lucifer Mark Pellegrino) is and the fact that hanging out with the Winchesters means trouble is not far behind.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, a parent company of The CW.)