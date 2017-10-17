Supernatural may not have hit the musical episode milestone (yet) that shows typically reach when they've been on the air for an extended amount of time, but they will be doing a full on cartoon episode this season, which is just as awesome. Even more awesome is that the cartoon episode will actually be a crossover with Scooby-Doo!

Naturally, everyone in the cast is super psyched about the episode, but no one more so than Jared Padalecki.

"We did the audio for it several months ago, and they've already started drawing it," Padalecki told reporters at a recent press screening. "Never in my wildest dreams -- I mean I grew up watching it, you know -- to hear that animated-you is going to be on the same screen as the Mystery Machine? Super cool."

"I want to do a Scooby Doo season," Padalecki added. "Scoobynatural. All 22 episodes."

As for whether the Impala or the Mystery Machine is faster, it sounds like we're actually going to get that answer. "You'll have to see," Padalecki teased, before adding that it "depends who's driving it, I guess."

And now we're all just eagerly awaiting a drag race between the Impala and the Mystery Machine down some haunted road in Kansas. Come on, Supernatural writers, don't let us down!

