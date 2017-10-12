The introduction of the newborn nephilim, Jack (Alexander Calvert), to the world of Supernatural presents a lot of new possibilities for the show.

For Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Calvert's addition to the cast means exciting new storylines for Sam and Dean as pseudo parents, not to mention "fresh blood to f*** with on set."

"Alexander has really been a specific, special joy of ours," Padalecki jokes. "I think we have like 10 minutes of footage of Ackles and I just messing with him."

Calvert wasn't the only one Padalecki and Ackles decided to mess with behind the scenes. If you've ever watched the blooper reel for the show, you'll know that poor Misha Collins gets ganged up on pretty often. Even when he was just lying on a table playing a corpse, the boys couldn't cut him a break.

"He felt so vulnerable, you could see it in his face," Padalecki jokes, "This was -- I almost felt bad. Almost, almost, let me be very clear. He was just so vulnerable... maybe I've wizened up in my 'getting older' age, I've realized how much power there is in just someone anticipating what you're going to do to them as opposed to actually doing something to them. They're like, 'When is it coming?' They're shaking like, 'Please just hit me, just hit me in the nuts or something, so I can get over it.'"

It's always nice to hear that casts are getting along behind the scenes, and even if this is a bizarre way to show love, it's what makes the boys of Supernatural a family. And who knows, by the end of this season, maybe Calvert will feel like part of the family too?

"It's like masterful torture these days," Padaelcki continues, "And poor Alex, now, is getting a lot of it. We had a scene -- Misha was on set and Alex was on set -- and Misha was so thrilled to not be the whipping boy. He's kind of just like sitting there smiling [and clapping]. He'll miss it soon. [It's like] Stockholm Syndrome."

It sounds like the blooper reel for Season 13 will be just as packed full of shenanigans as always.

