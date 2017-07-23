Supernatural fans camped out all night (some camped all day and all night) to get the coveted front row seats at Sunday's annual San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H, but they never expected to grab front row seats at a Kansas concert on top of that.

Before Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki took the stage, Kansas blew the roof off with a killer rendition of what's become Supernatural's theme song over the past 12 years, "Carry on My Wayward Son."

The performance came complete with a 12-season retrospective of all of Sam and Dean's best moments on the show.

Jared Padalecki admitted that he and the cast ducked into the back of Hall H to sneak a peek at the performance and watch fans freak out. One woman in particular was rocking out hard and turned around to search for someone to take her photo, only to find Jared Padalecki standing behind her.

In Jared's words, the interaction went something like this: "Hey will you take my - OH MY GOD!"

Even after all these years Supernatural still finds ways to surprise even its diehard fans.

Supernatural premieres Thursday, October 12th at 8/7c on The CW.