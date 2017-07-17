Either Jared Padalecki made a real breakthrough in being honest with himself and his fans, or someone is having a blast pranking the Supernatural actor.

Over the weekend, Padalecki's twitter account sent out the following message (which has since been deleted, understandably): "I don't mind having a small penis."

His Supernatural partners in crime were quick to jump on the tweet, with Jensen Ackles saying, "Sharing with your friends is one thing...sharing with the world is another. Lock it up, dude."



Mark Sheppard, who plays Crowley, also chimed in, refuting the claim of a concerned fan who believed Padalecki was hacked by saying, "No. He really doesn't mind."

Padalecki later said his account was hacked, and proceeded to blame the goofy tweet on co-star Misha Collins. Which, let's be honest, is a pretty good guess at the culprit.

Yup. Got Twitter-hacked. Taste of my own medicine.... I'm guessing it was @mishacollins

Now I plan my revenge. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) July 16, 2017

Supernatural returns this fall on The CW.