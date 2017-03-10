CBS' Superior Donuts hasn't been afraid to touch on sensitive topics, most obviously the race and class issues that come from setting a series in a donut shop in inner city Chicago.

But Monday's episode, "The Amazing Racists," goes full bore into the topic of racial profiling, joining the ranks of noteworthy sitcoms like Black-ish and Mom that aim to raise awareness of important subjects while also throwing in a few laughs.

You'll get a taste of what's in store in the clip above, in which Franco (Jermaine Fowler) explains the bias against black youths. (Don't worry, Sweatpants gets a few lines in there, too.) Just because he's wearing a hoodie, doesn't mean he's in the act of a crime, and just because he's running, it doesn't mean he's running from something.

Which of your favorite new CBS shows might be in jeopardy?

Franco's talk comes from an unwarranted frisk and search he's the recipient of from overbearing cops, so Randy (Katey Sagal) invites her fellow police down to the donut shop for an outreach meeting. Meanwhile, Franco's run-in makes Arthur (Judd Hirsch) confront his own unconscious bias.

Superior Donuts airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.