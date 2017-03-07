Les Moonves, President and CEO of CBS, said at the Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference Tuesday that "at least five, maybe six shows from this season" on the network would return for a sophomore season, Deadline reports.

Let's take a moment to try to predict which ones those are. Following the quick end of the Katherine Heigl-led legal drama Doubt -- felled after just two episodes -- along with the network's decision to not order more episodes of medical series Pure Genius as well as the limbo around Training Day (already facing uncertainty before Bill Paxton's sudden death), we're eliminate those series from contention. New series Ransom is an international property and operates under a different business structure, eliminating that one, too.

There are some sure bets. Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, has become the most-watched new drama of the season in total viewers and is safe; Kevin Can Wait, CBS' No. 1 new comedy in viewers (thanks in part to its initial pairing after The Big Bang Theory), appears to be on solid footing. And MacGyver is not only a strong performer in its Friday night slot, but is also now airing internationally so we'll likely be seeing our hero keep making things explode for at least more season.

If CBS decides to renew six, new comedies Superior Donuts, The Great Indoors and Man With a Plan would return -- which is entirely possible since the network's ordering additional episodes of each in January reads as a vote of confidence in them. If it's just five, we're guessing one of these would be on the short end.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)