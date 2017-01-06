Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Christmas may have come last month, but for fans of The Great Indoors, Man With a Plan and Kevin Can Wait, CBS has a few gifts for them today: more episodes of all three freshman comedies.

Kevin Can Wait had two episodes added to its 22-episode order, putting it in league with CBS heavy-hitter The Big Bang Theory, and both The Great Indoors and Man With a Plan are getting an additional three episodes, bumping up their 19-episode first seasons to a full 22, reports Deadline.

8 times Matt LeBlanc was basically Joey on Man With a Plan

The Great Indoors is currently averaging 8.76 million viewers, Man With a Plan is averaging 7.35 million, and Kevin Can Wait is bringing in an average of 10.16 million per episode.

Which show are you excited to have more of?