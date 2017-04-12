Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Calista Flockhart will return to Supergirl next month. Flockhart will reprise her role as Cat Grant in the final two episodes of the season, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The last time fans saw Cat was in the second episode of Season 2 when she decided it was time to take a leave of absence from CatCo to find new things to challenge her. No details about what brings Cat back into the fold have been released, but maybe she'll finally find out her Kara's (Melissa Benoist) big secret. Otherwise, trying to hide her real identity from her ex-boss while battling this season's big bads could prove to be quite the juggling act for Kara.

Fortunately, she'll have someone around to help. Tyler Hoechlin will also return for the season finale as Superman.

Flockhart returns to Supergirl on Monday, May 15 and Monday, May 22 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)