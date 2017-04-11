Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Talk about full circle: Kara's (Melissa Benoist) super famous cousin Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is coming back to Supergirl for the Season 2 finale, E! reports.

Following his first appearance in the Season 2 premiere -- when he dropped in to National City to help tinker with a faulty LexCorp spacecraft -- the Man of Steel eventually beat it back to Metropolis, since, you know, the show is called Supergirl after all.

It's unclear as of now what's bringing him back to town, but let's hope that when he does, he and his cousin take a much cooler photo this time -- perhaps one in which he's embraced the hot and grown out his beard.

Melissa Benoist and Tyler Hoechlin, Supergirl

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)