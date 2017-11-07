Another couple called it quits on Supergirl.

Tuesday night's episode, titled "Damage," saw the emotional breakup of Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima). Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, it was announced that Lima would be exiting the series after Episode 5, making their split inevitable.

The two first met in Season 2 after the failed assassination attempt of President Olivia Marsdin (Lynda Carter) and quickly bonded. Soon after, Alex realized she had feelings for the detective and came out to her family. They began a relationship, with Maggie helping Alex come to terms with her sexuality, and were officially engaged at the start of Season 3.

However, as we learned in this week's episode, they just couldn't come to an agreement about children. While Alex had always wanted to be a mother, the same couldn't be said for Maggie and the two decided to call it quits. As Maggie left their apartment for good, Alex thanked her for helping her accept who she is and in turn, Maggie thanked Alex for making her stronger by helping her face her past.

Supergirl First Look: Odette Annable Suits Up as Reign

The bittersweet moment touched fans of the show who turned to Twitter to express their heartbreak over losing the show's only queer couple. "I'll never forget maggie saying 'I want you' and her voice breaking while crying, that's the part that killed me the most," wrote user debnamsexual.

Leigh also weighed in on the breakup, expressing gratitude for being a part of the show's only LGBTQ representation so far. "What we were able to do together for the community, but also for just like our friendship and being able to establish such strong characters ... that goes beyond how many episodes we do together. I'm incredibly grateful for that," she told TVLine.

Additional cast members also took to the social media site to share their thoughts.

@florianalima Thank U for #Sanvers Thank you 4 taking the journey w/me but MOSTLY - the deeper ❤️ I️ found for our 🏳️‍🌈 family #WeAllMatter — Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) November 7, 2017

Here's what the rest of Twitter thought about Maggie and Alex parting ways.

'See you around, Danvers' fjwbshsbhsjshw NO THEY DIDN'T. NOOO THEY DIDN'T!!!! FUCK THIS FUCKING BULLSHIT!!!!! 😭😭😭 #Sanvers — Sandra (@san_da_lias) November 7, 2017

It hurts, so much. #Sanvers pic.twitter.com/MPOjya70O2 — S T X P H B X B Y (@stxphbxby) November 7, 2017

In relationship sometimes we need a space to know who really we love,don't blame anyone.Keep your faith #Sanvers endgame & maggie come back. — R Alviyan Jayden (@R_alviyan) November 6, 2017

That #Sanvers breakup was so mean spirited to the fans it's disgusting. Over the credits and 30 seconds. Don't let ... — ChylerRocks (@bg2000) November 7, 2017

SURE, YOU CAN HAVE MY HEART I DIDN'T NEED IT ANYWAY 💔 #Sanvers pic.twitter.com/1QK82JGBOk — Kaylee (@kayleerc90) November 7, 2017

Me watching last nights episode of Supergirl! 😭 I miss #Sanvers already!!! pic.twitter.com/kUDqkI5NNY — Em🖤 (@_LLTQ_) November 7, 2017

I don't know what to do with myself now. I really don't. #SanversDeservesBetter — Gi✨ (@radicalsanvers) November 7, 2017

"See you around, Danvers." I held it together until that. Now I'm sobbing. #Supergirl #QueerEl — Valerie Anne (@PunkyStarshine) November 7, 2017

#Supergirl was an emotional roller coaster. I've got a lot of #Sanvers emotions, but mainly just sad. It hurts & it probably will for awhile — Bridget Liszewski (@BridgetOnTV) November 7, 2017

It looks like the breakup will continue to hit Alex hard moving forward. In the episode's final moments, she heads to the bar to drink her sorrows away. Fortunately for Alex, the DEO agent will have her sister Kara (Melissa Benoist) to lean on for emotional support, with the latter even asking J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood) to fill in for a few days while Alex recovers.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)