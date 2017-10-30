Make way for Supergirl's newest big bad, Reign.

TV Guide has your first look at Odette Annable suiting up as the villainous alien set to square off against the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) later this season. In the photo released on Monday, she has traded in her civilian clothes for something more suitable for battle.

We caught our first glimpse of the character during a flashback in the Season 2 finale as the other baby who escaped in a pod just before Krypton's implosion. Unlike Kara, who came to Earth with a full understanding of who she is, Reign had no memory of her previous life as the leader of a group of genetically modified aliens known as World Killers. However, as she learns more about her heritage, we'll see the single mom going by the name Samantha embrace her dark side as a powerful weapon with an insatiable thirst for destruction.

It doesn't look good for our optimistic hero.

Check out Reign in all of her thunderous glory in the pic below.

Odette Annable, Supergirl Photo: Brendan Meadows/The CW

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)