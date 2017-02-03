Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Supergirl is adding another 90s epic hero to its cast.

Warner Bros. announced Friday that Kevin Sorbo, most famous for his time on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys will be heading to Supergirl later this season. He will be playing a "mysterious new villain" for a multi-episode guest starring arc.

"Since his days as Hercules, Kevin Sorbo has brought such a strong presence to the screen and we couldn't be more excited to have him join us on Supergirl," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement.

Flash-Supergirl musical crossover casts Darren Criss as villain Music Meister

The casting announcement comes days after Supergirl announced that Lois & Clark alum Teri Hatcher would also be suiting up as a villain in the second half of the season. Hatcher's L&C co-star Dean Cain is already a recurring guest star on the show.

Before Kara's (Melissa Benoist) team tackles either of these new villains they'll be taking on more white martians though. Monday's episode has Supergirl and the rest of the DEO trying to take down the white martian hunting M'gann (Sharon Leal), only to find out he's already hiding in their headquarters and could have shape shifted into any member of the team.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on the CW.

