Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Lois Lane is heading to Supergirl - kind of.

Teri Hatcher will join the cast of Supergirl for multi-episode arc, TVGuide.com has learned. The Lois & Clark actress will play a mysterious character who will become the new Big Bad of the season.

"No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. "To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg [Berlanti], and the fans."

In addition to playing Lois Lane, Hatcher is also known for her roles in Desperate Housewives, Soapdish, Tomorrow Never Dies and most recently, CBS' The Odd Couple reboot.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)