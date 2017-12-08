You thought 2016 and 2017 were bad? Don't expect 2018 to be any better.

The same week that Sophie Turner revealed that Game of Thrones won't be back until 2019, the star of another hit genre show is saying his show will skip 2018 as well.

David Harbour, known by most as Chief Hopper from Netflix's Stranger Things, told Variety that he doesn't expect the third season of Stranger Things to debut until 2019.

"I mean, one of the things that's annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them," Harbour told Variety, talking about the show. "Like, you probably won't get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019. But also part of the thing is, like any good thing, [The Duffer Brothers] need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day."

This shouldn't be too much of a surprise as the show wasn't on a regular schedule, with 15 months between Seasons 1 and 2. Stranger Things Season 1 premiered in July of 2016, and Season 2 premiered in Oct. of 2017. Thinking we'd return to Hawkins, Indiana in October of 2018 was borderline delusional.

So yeah, we won't be getting Stranger Things as quickly as we'd like, but we'll be getting a better season of Stranger Things thanks to the extra time between seasons.