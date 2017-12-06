Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

The nominations for the 2018 Critics' Choice Television Awards set to air in January have been announced and it looks like Netflix could be a big winner (or at least a big nominee).

The platform scooped up nominations for returning shows like Stranger Things and The Crown, as well as newcomers Godless, GLOW and American Vandal. Meanwhile, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which broke ground earlier this year as the first series from a streaming service to earn the Emmy for Best Drama, will again try to capture top honors.

Other nominees include the critical darling This Is Usfrom NBC and FX's Feud: Bette and Joan. HBO's limited series Big Little Liesalso earned some recognition with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Alexander Skarsgård and Laura Dern all receiving nods.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Drama Series

"American Gods" (Starz)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Paul Giamatti, "Billions"

Freddie Highmore, "Bates Motel"

Ian McShane, "American Gods"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale, "Mr. Robot"

Asia Kate Dillon, "Billions"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Delroy Lindo, "The Good Fight"

Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, "American Gods"

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Cush Jumbo, "The Good Fight"

Margo Martindale, "Sneaky Pete"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Best Comedy Series

"The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

"Black-ish" (ABC)"

GLOW" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Modern Family" (ABC)

"Patriot" (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Hank Azaria, "Brockmire"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Thomas Middleditch, "Silicon Valley

"Randall Park, "Fresh Off the Boat"

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"Sutton Foster, "Younger"

Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Constance Wu, "Fresh Off the Boat"

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

Marc Maron, "GLOW"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Silicon Valley"

Ed O'Neill, "Modern Family"

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Jenifer Lewis, "Black-ish"

Alessandra Mastronardi, "Master of None"

Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time"

Best Limited Series

"American Vandal" (Netflix)

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Fargo" (FX)"

Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)

"Godless" (Netflix)

"The Long Road Home" (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

"Flint" (Lifetime)

"I Am Elizabeth Smart" (Lifetime)

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)

"Sherlock: The Lying Detective" (PBS)

"The Wizard of Lies" (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Ewan McGregory, "Fargo"

Jack O'Connell, "Godless"

Evan Peters, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Bill Pullman, "The Sinner"

Jimmy Tatro, "American Vandal"

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Alana Boden, "I Am Elizabeth Smart"

Carrie Coon, "Fargo"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn, "Genius"

Benito Martinez, "American Crime"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Jackie Hoffman, "Feud: Bette and Joan

"Regina King, "American Crime"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, "Fargo"

Best Talk Show

"Ellen" (NBC)

"Harry" (Syndicated)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (NBC)

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (Bravo)

Best Animated Series

"Archer" (FX)

"Bob's Burgers" (Fox)

"BoJack Horseman" (Netflix)

"Danger & Eggs" (Amazon)

"Rick and Morty" (Adult Swim)

"The Simpsons" (Fox)

Best Unstructured Reality Series

"Born This Way" (A&E)

"Ice Road Truckers" (History)

"Intervention" (A&E)

"Live PD" (A&E)

"Ride with Norman Reedus" (AMC)

"Teen Mom" (MTV)

Best Structured Reality Series

"The Carbonaro Effect" (truTV)

"Fixer Upper" (HGTV)

"The Profit" (CNBC)

"Shark Tank" (ABC)

"Undercover Boss" (CBS)

"Who Do You Think You Are?" (TLC)

Best Reality Competition Series

"America's Got Talent" (NBC)

"Chopped" (Food Network)

"Dancing with the Stars" (ABC)

"Project Runway" (Lifetime)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Best Reality Show Host

Ted Allen, "Chopped

"Tyra Banks, "America's Got Talent"

Tom Bergeron, "Dancing With the Stars"

Cat Deeley, "So You Think You Can Dance"

Joanna and Chip Gaines, "Fixer Upper"

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

The 23rd annual Critics' Choice TV Awards will air live Thursday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)