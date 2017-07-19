Stranger Things Season 2 (or just Stranger Things 2, if you're feeling sequel-y) returns in October, but the hype cycle is already in full effect.

On Wednesday, the '80s throwback sci-fi series' official Twitter account shared a seriously brief (only 12 seconds) teaser for the new season.

The clip shows the pool where Barb (Emmy nominee Shannon Purser) was taken by the Demogorgon in Season 1. The lights flicker on and a "2" appears out of the ether. The video is captioned "Nothing ever went back to normal."

This seems to indicate that the "justice for Barb" plotline that actors have been promising is not just lip service and will play a big part in Season 2. After all, a teenage girl being murdered by an interdimensional monster is going to make a lasting impact on at least some of the people who knew her.

Check it out, and try not to get chills down your spine listening to that glorious synthesizer:

Nothing ever went back to normal. pic.twitter.com/0yDJUOPpY8 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 19, 2017



Stranger Things Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix. The cast and crew will descend on San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22, where more about Season 2 will be revealed.