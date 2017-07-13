Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

When we said we wanted #JusticeForBarb, we weren't expecting this!

Barbara Holland may have gotten the shaft on Stranger Things, but Shannon Purser, who played the dowdy dead teen on Netflix's hit sci-fi series, is getting more recognition that anyone expected with an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Barb was a breakout character in Season 1, gaining a huge cult following for her uncool attitude and grisly, glossed-over death. She even got a "Barb's not actually that good" backlash, which is a sure sign of success. The cast is promising "Justice for Barb" in Season 2, but Purser is getting the last laugh -- sort of. She's celebrating in an understated way that's pretty Barb of her.

"Wow. I am so incredibly honored. Thank you so much," she tweeted. "Congratulations to all the other incredible nominees."

Purser, whose first-ever professional acting job was Stranger Things, joins heavy hitters Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Alison Wright (The Americans), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale) and Ann Dowd (The Leftovers) in the category for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Stranger Things is nominated for 18 total awards, including Drama Series, Supporting Actress for Millie Bobby Brown and Supporting Actor for David Harbour.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c on CBS.

