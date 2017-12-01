Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Stranger Things 3 is officially a go.

Netflix confirmed the renewal for what's probably one of the most popular shows on TV (we don't know for sure, since Netflix doesn't release ratings) on Friday with a post to Twitter that said "DUH!"

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts - season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

Stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink are all confirmed to return for Season 3.

Not yet confirmed are Season 2 actors Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens or Linnea Berthelson as Kali/Eight, though creators the Duffer Brothers did say that "chances are high" that Kali will be back.

No return date or episode count has been set for Season 3.

Stranger Things 2 premiered in October and is currently available on Netflix.