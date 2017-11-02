Netflix ratings may be the most tightly kept secret in TV, but Nielsen has recently released an SVOD (Streaming or Subscription Video on Demand) measurement that peels the curtain back a little.

According to Nielsen, approximately 15.8 million people streamed the premiere of Stranger Things 2 within three days of it dropping on Netflix. Of those viewers, 11 million of them were in the 18-49 demo that advertisers care about when measuring broadcast ratings (and here's your reminder that Netflix is subscription-based and doesn't have ads). Nielsen also claims that 361,000 subscribers streamed the entire nine-episode season of Stranger Things 2 within 24 hours of its release.

If these numbers are correct, that would mean Stranger Things 2 outperformed heavyweight champ The Walking Dead, which pulled in 11.4 million viewers for its Season 8 premiere almost a week earlier. Stranger Things 2 ratings are also just shy of matching Game of Thrones' Season 7 premiere, which broke records with 16.1 million viewers tuning in.

Netflix has, of course, stayed silent about these numbers, choosing neither to confirm nor deny them.

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.