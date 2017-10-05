Dying to see Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) get together in Stranger Things 2? You're definitely not the only one, but you might want to lower your expectations.

The fact that Joyce has a boyfriend in the second installment of the horror sensation that dominated 2016 kind of puts a damper on the shipping frenzy fans whipped up between Joyce and Hopper in the aftermath of Season 1. Still, according to executive producer Shawn Levy, all hope is not lost for Jopper. You may just have to wait a while for that particular romance.

"I think it's a someday thing," Levy told TV Guide. "Joyce in Season 2 has a boyfriend named Bob, played by Sean Astin, and Bob really represents kind of normalcy and the normal life that Joyce would love to build in the aftermath of the craziness of Season 1. I'm not going to say more than that, but I, too, am rooting for Jopper."

To be honest, Bob and whatever illusion of normalcy he will bring to Joyce's life kind of feels like a temporary placeholder, but we can be patient. Plus, it's nice to hear that while Jopper might not be on the immediate agenda, the minds behind Stranger Things are aware of it, and they're keeping it in mind for the future.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.