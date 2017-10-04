Who said sitting around on the couch playing game on your phone was unproductive? Some dedicated gamers tackled the brand-new (and free) Stranger Things mobile phone game, an '80s-style top-down scroller in the vein of Legend of Zelda, that was released today, and have already beaten it.

The prize for beating it? A never-before-seen clip from Season 2! It features the boys on Halloween night meeting one of the season's new characters, Max (Sadie Sink). In the scene, the boys are trick-or-treating in their exterminator Ghostbuster costumes, and are met by tomboy Max, who jumps out to scare the kids in a full Mike Meyers outfit. It has that nostalgic vibe that made Season 1 so fantastic, and shows that Stranger Things is tons of fun even when monsters aren't eating Barb.

There's also a debate between the boys about the deliciousness of Three Musketeers bars, and surprisingly, only Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) is in favor of the candy bar, while the others say they'll throw up if they get one more. Look, they're just kids. They have a lot to learn. Three Musketeers is delicious.

This Great New Stranger Things Trailer Recuts Season 1 as a Rom-Com

You can download the Stranger Things game on iOS or Android. Season 2 of Stranger Things premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.