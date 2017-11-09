Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp weren't always battling creepy Demogorgons from the Upside Down on Stranger Things. Before landing those life-changing gigs on the Netflix series, they formed a Motown super group with late night host James Corden. At least, that's according to this funny sketch from the Late Late Show.

In the video, which closely resembles VH1's Behind the Music docuseries (RIP), the young stars were content with performing classic songs at weddings and bar mitzvahs until Corden convinced them to audition for the then-unknown Netflix show. "We were really committed to the band but James, of course, convinced us we should all do it," said Matarazzo. And the rest, as they say, is history.

While the kids went on to mega-stardom, Corden — who didn't get cast as Eleven — took on a late-night hosting gig where he "wears a suit each day and sits behind a desk" but also gets to do Carpool Karaoke with the likes of Adele and Will Smith.

However, as is custom with supergroups that break up, they reunited for one last gig. (Side note: Still waiting on NSYNC's official reunion concert because that VMA performance doesn't count.) Brighten your day with their stellar "comeback" performance in the video above and try not to sing along. We dare you.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37/11:37c on CBS. Meanwhile, Season 2 of Stranger Things is now available on Netflix.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)