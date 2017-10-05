17 years after its original release, Julia Roberts briefly stepped back into her iconic Pretty Woman role with some help from James Corden. It was all part of a recurring Late Late Show segment in which actors revisit their lengthy careers in under 10 minutes.

The fun skit saw Roberts jumping from Stepmom to Erin Brockovich to Hook and more in the span of mere seconds. Meanwhile, Corden did his best to channel her famous co-stars including Tom Hanks, Robin Williams and George Clooney (who did not have twins in Ocean's Eleven, but did knock back a few drinks throughout the film).

Previous participants in this segment include Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37/11:37c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)