Hold onto your butts: James Corden and Samuel L. Jackson just threw down in a truly epic battle of the words.

The late-night host and the ubiquitous actor went head-to-head on Monday's "Drop the Mic," a recurring segment on The Late Late Show that feature celebrities dropping their most vicious insults.

Corden dealt serious blows with references to Jackson's unsuccessful movies, his affinity for Kangol hats and his appearances in bank commercials. Meanwhile, Jackson mocked Corden's Carpool Karaoke with Adele which drew criticism from fans who accused Corden of singing over the Grammy winner.

However, nothing tops the eloquent middle finger Jackson delivered after reminding everyone that Corden played a hand in the universally panned box office flop, The Emoji Movie.

